New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,603 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Argo Group International worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,488,000 after buying an additional 70,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,694,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after buying an additional 82,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,944,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 129,970 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARGO opened at $60.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

