New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,600 Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $581,577,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $310,946,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $223,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $179,773,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $151,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

TSP opened at $24.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065 in the last quarter.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

