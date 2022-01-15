New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,998 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,822 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,677 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $63,154,000.

In related news, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 44,695 shares of company stock valued at $720,385 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBBY stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

