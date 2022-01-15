New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,448 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Global Net Lease worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

