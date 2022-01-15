Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.69. Newmont posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. lifted their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Newmont stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,175,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,425. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Newmont by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

