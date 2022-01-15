NewYorkCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,225.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $3,225.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00342207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000871 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.