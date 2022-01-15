NextDAO Price Hits $0.0011 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $212,475.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00058655 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,249,973,909 coins and its circulating supply is 2,209,741,799 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

