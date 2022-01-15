NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,565,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,684 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,591 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336,137 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5,445.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,663,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,073. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 3.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

