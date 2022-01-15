NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

