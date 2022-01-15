Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $801.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce sales of $801.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $812.00 million and the lowest is $790.60 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $784.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NOMD stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

