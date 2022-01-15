Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the December 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NRDBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.50 ($11.93) to €11.20 ($12.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Shares of NRDBY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 75,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,116. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

