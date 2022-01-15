Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Market Cap Hits $810,952.62

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $810,952.62 and $12,120.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00064607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00075155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.26 or 0.07697841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,097.60 or 0.99679144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00069231 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

