Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Up 150.0% in December

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAN. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,155,000. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 426.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 75,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 117,680 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NAN stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.