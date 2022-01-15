Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Up 113.1% in December

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the December 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NAD stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. 1,149,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,913. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAD. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 602.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

