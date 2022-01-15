O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Creative Planning raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 113,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.6% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased a total of 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ED stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

