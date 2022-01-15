O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,573 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock opened at $231.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.83.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total value of $1,261,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $547,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 364,409 shares of company stock valued at $103,902,231. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

