O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,573 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
salesforce.com stock opened at $231.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.83.
In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total value of $1,261,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $547,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 364,409 shares of company stock valued at $103,902,231. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
