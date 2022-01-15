O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 662.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,472 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Dodge & Cox raised its position in FOX by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FOX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,868,000 after purchasing an additional 979,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FOX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,551,000 after purchasing an additional 147,799 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in FOX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,216 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in FOX by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

