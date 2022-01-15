O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,378 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

TPR stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

