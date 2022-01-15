OctoFi (OCTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $5.52 or 0.00012849 BTC on popular exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $199,427.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00057978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.