Oddz Price Reaches $0.24 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Oddz has traded up 37.9% against the dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $11.01 million and $228,257.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00064581 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00075019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.77 or 0.07693762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,316.58 or 0.99907270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00069238 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008333 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,204,997 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars.

