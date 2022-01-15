Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104,658 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $36,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $316.12 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.76 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

