OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Acquires 4,165 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 2.9% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

