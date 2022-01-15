OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Grows Holdings in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,096 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,561 shares during the period. Old Point Financial makes up about 2.3% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A owned 4.58% of Old Point Financial worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $874,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $23.35 on Friday. Old Point Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.