OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lowers Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 291,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 387,233 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,961,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.56 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $189,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,199 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.