Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Omnicell worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,379 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 3.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omnicell by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 31.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after purchasing an additional 260,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 16.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $164.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 96.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.07 and a 12 month high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMCL shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

