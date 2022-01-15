Ontology Gas (ONG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $201.31 Million

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $201.31 million and approximately $56.16 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,078,771 coins. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Ontology Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

