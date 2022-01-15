Origin Sport (ORS) Market Cap Achieves $1.51 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $511,169.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00115495 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

