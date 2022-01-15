OWNDATA Achieves Market Cap of $425,453.59 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a market cap of $425,453.59 and $4.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00387167 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008473 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001255 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.05 or 0.01107672 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003581 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

