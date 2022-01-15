PAC Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $365,628.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $48.44 million and $365,628.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009328 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000220 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015729 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,994,110,333 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

