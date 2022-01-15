Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of SBA Communications worth $39,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.25.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $326.27 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.30.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.