Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 166,374 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166,374 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Qorvo worth $47,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 210.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 62.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Qorvo by 263.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $148.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.17 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

