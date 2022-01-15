Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 211,695 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,804 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 211,695 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $50,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $189,845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,271 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $173,090,000 after acquiring an additional 224,805 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.13. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,314 shares of company stock worth $3,534,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

