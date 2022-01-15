Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,587,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 213,878 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Marathon Oil worth $35,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Truist Securities upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

