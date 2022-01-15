Pangolin (PNG) Market Cap Reaches $38.78 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Pangolin has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $38.78 million and $6.87 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00064581 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00075019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.77 or 0.07693762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,316.58 or 0.99907270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00069238 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,216,381 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

