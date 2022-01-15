ParallelCoin (DUO) Reaches Market Cap of $72,856.82

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 110.4% against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $72,856.82 and $2.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.16 or 0.00342587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.