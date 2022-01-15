Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,903 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Paramount Group worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Paramount Group by 13,044.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Paramount Group stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.71, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -164.71%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

