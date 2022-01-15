Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Tops $15.13 on Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $15.13 or 0.00034852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $47.07 million and $4.70 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065007 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00076650 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.57 or 0.07686385 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,364.34 or 0.99897538 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00069569 BTC.
- Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008334 BTC.
Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “
Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token
