ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Short Interest Update

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, an increase of 148.4% from the December 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PRKR stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. ParkerVision has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.73.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The firm offers demodulator, modulator, op amps, low noise amplifier, power management, transceiver, CDMA cellular chipset. The company was founded by Jeffrey L.

