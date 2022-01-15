Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,483 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of PTEN opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.