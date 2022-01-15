PAYCENT (PYN) Trading Up 70.2% Over Last 7 Days

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 58.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 70.2% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $125,507.01 and $1,043.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00058098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

