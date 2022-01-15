Pendle Reaches Market Cap of $40.22 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Pendle has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $40.22 million and approximately $764,906.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00064721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00076073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.32 or 0.07725457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,874.47 or 0.99457508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

