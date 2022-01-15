Permission Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.57 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $21.57 million and approximately $139,042.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,846,402,814 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

