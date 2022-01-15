PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,424 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $15.16 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

