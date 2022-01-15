Phantasma Energy Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $12.39 million and approximately $135,010.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 71,072,572 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

