Pickle Finance Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for about $8.66 or 0.00019840 BTC on exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $16.46 million and $2.00 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00058803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

PICKLE is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,905,352 coins and its circulating supply is 1,900,472 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.