Pier Capital LLC Acquires 5,466 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of LGI Homes worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH stock opened at $139.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.47 and its 200 day moving average is $151.55. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.20 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.