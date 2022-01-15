Pier Capital LLC Cuts Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.31% of Myovant Sciences worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,169,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 205,459 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,554,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MYOV. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.74. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $38,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $164,733. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.