Pier Capital LLC Invests $4.96 Million in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 276,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Anavex Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVXL opened at $14.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

