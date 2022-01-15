Pier Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PODD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Insulet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $242.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. boosted their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

