Pier Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 485.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,396 shares of company stock valued at $582,787. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

